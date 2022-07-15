1.5 million hectares returned to Cape York Traditional Owners

The federal court has recognised the native title of Traditional Owners over 1.5 million hectares of Country in Cape York.

It is the most recent in a number of significant native title determinations in Queensland.

Lama Lama Traditional Owner Karen Liddy said the recognition ruling would not have been possible without the efforts and determination of Elders over many years.

“Our old people taught us everything about our land and sea Country, either in English or in their languages,” she said.

“I know they will be there (at the celebrations) in spirit, they will all be there with us.”

Northern Kaanju woman Joanne Nelson said the federal court determination brought on mixed feelings for her people.

“It took many years of hard work. But along the way we have lost many traditional Elders who can’t be here to see this on the day,” she said.

“Knowing that Elders can go back on Country, knowing that it’s theirs and they will be able to live and work on the country. There is a lot of closure in that.”

The determination involves the rights of a number of Traditional Owners groups.

The court recognised the Southern Kaantju people’s exclusive native title rights and interests over 359,921 hectares of land and non-exclusive native title rights and interests over 27,655 hectares of land north of Coen in the Cape York peninsula.

The Northern Kaantju people’s exclusive native title rights and interests were also recognised, covering roughly 378,057 hectares of land, along with non-exclusive native title rights and interests over about 120,260 hectares of land located south and west of the Lockhart River community.

The Lama Lama people’s exclusive native title rights and interests affect 273,730 hectares of land, and their non-exclusive native title rights and interests pertain to almost 53,000 hectares of land in the vicinity of Port Stewart and Princess Charlotte Bay.

The court also recognised the Ayapathu people’s exclusive native title rights and interests over about 121,398 hectares of land and non-exclusive native title rights and interests over about 156,213 hectares of land south of Coen.

Exclusive native title grants the right to possess, occupy and use an area to the exclusion of all others.

Queensland’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships minister Craig Crawford said the decision came after a long journey to win back land justice.

“We need to acknowledge that this moment is a shining light in what is a deep, dark, history of dispossession of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in this state,’’ he said.

Native title is now recognised over more than 536,000 square kilometres of land in Queensland, with an additional 305,000 square kilometres currently subject to unresolved native title claims.