Australian boxing is on the brink of history with Indigenous promoters No Limit behind what could prove the sport’s most ground-breaking domestic event.

On Monday the company unveiled the Super Saturday Boxing Festival, a mammoth 10-hour, 20-fight event poised to greet Newcastle in October.

Speaking at the launch in Sydney’s Moore Park on Monday, No Limit chief executive and former NRL star George Rose described the night as “massive” for Australian boxing.

“Twenty fights in one day,” he said.

“That’s equivalent of three of our usual cards.

“The whole day becomes three times the size of what we usually do.”

Starting in 2013 as a regionally-focused company backing grassroots fights, brothers George, Matt and Trent Rose have steadily grown No Limit to be at the forefront of the sport.

The company has stretched support First Nations ventures such as the National Indigenous Rugby League and the annual Dreamtime awards celebrating Indigenous excellence.

“The whole journey that we’ve been on as has been exciting,” Rose said.

“Everything that we’ve we’ve been able to do up until now, we love doing what we do, we love that we can put on a good show.

“We’ve got a platform for Australia’s best fighters and this this is just another cool idea that we’ve that we’ve come up with.”

The current list of fighters includes Paul Gallen, Paulo Aokuso, Harry Garside and the current crop of Australian boxing royalty family Tim and Nikita Tszyu.

The latter’s bout against Darkon Dryden is tipped to be a highlight of Super Saturday with the full card and main event to be confirmed in stages.

Although the opponent for relative newcomer Shanell Dargan remains a mystery the Mununjali woman has her eyes set on bringing her best to Newcastle.

“Im just ready to fight,” she said.

“I want to bring back my name and go out and bang a bit.

“I like to brawl, I like to fight.

“Hopefully I get the job done, whoever the opponent.”

Deciding against a major city birth, Rose said a number of factors led towards the decision to take the event to Newcastle.

In large part, the smaller capacity, smaller city focus comes courtesy of the crowds brought out by similar events.

“Everybody turns up the crowd gets behind it that atmosphere is awesome and the fights as a result have been great in the ring so we will always continue to keep coming back to Newcastle for events,” Rose said.

No Limit first looks to their world-first two-against-one night dubbed the Origin Rumble, September 15.

Champion NSW State of Origin captain Paul Gallen takes on the pair of former Queensland representative foes Justin Hodges and Ben Hannant in consecutive fights at Brisbane’s Nissan arena.

Newcastle Entertainment Centre hosts Super Saturday Boxing Festival on October 8.