An Aboriginal man has died in Western Australia’s Casuarina Prison.

A Western Australia Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed a 32-year-old Aboriginal man was found unconscious in his cell at about 1.30pm Sunday.

“Officers and prison medical staff provided first aid before paramedics arrived by ambulance. The prisoner was declared deceased at the prison,” he said.

“There were no suspicious circumstances.

“As with all deaths in custody, WA Police will provide a report to the coroner.”

The man’s family has been informed of his death.

Mervyn Eades, a member of the state’s prison suicide task force, said the system needed to get Elders and Aboriginal community leaders in to talk to detained men and women.

“The western clinical approach is failing our people drastically,” he said.

“Have the Elders and community leaders go in there, in the juvenile and adult prisons.

“This young man spent the majority of his life in prison. They are giving these young men crushing sentences. He was due to be released in 2026.”

Mr Eades said he had urged the suicide task force to let Aboriginal community advocates and leaders go in to speak with prisoners.

“We need an Aboriginal approach. We need a community approach,” he said.

There have been more than 500 Indigenous deaths in custody in Australia since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody brought down its findings in 1991.

