J’maine Hopgood laid the foundations and finished the task to help Penrith claim the NRL state championship 44-10 on Sunday.

The Panthers kicked off rugby league’s biggest day of the year with the thumping victory over Norths Devils in the lead up to the NRL grand final on Wanngal Country.

Hopgood continued to impress in his third season at Penrith, the Gureng Gureng man running onto a deft grubber kick to place the ball down just inside the dead-ball line for the game’s opening score in the 7th minute.

The 23-year-old bagged a double in a near replica to his first try underneath the posts in the 71st minute to give Penrith a commanding 38-4 lead.

Hopgood, who assisted in a further two tries and also amassed a game-high 44 tackles, was later named man-of-the match.

Chris Smith, on the other hand, failed to play out the match after colliding with a Panthers teammate in the 27th minute.

Matthew Milson was a late inclusion for the Devils after being left out of their starting line-up until halfback Tyson Gamble was forced to pull out.

The change came on the back of injuries to one-time Indigenous NRL players, Tyrone Roberts and Brayden McGrady, who were unable to back up from their Queensland Cup grand final victory a week earlier.

Milson gained 238 metres – the second most for either side – and made three line breaks, including one to set up one of the Devils’ second half tries.

Former NRL hooker Kierran Moseley was another to rise against a dominant attack, the Kalkatungu man registering a team-high 39 tackles in the heavy loss.