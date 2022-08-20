Indigenous hip hop stars A.B. Original released their first new music in almost four years Friday with teaser track King Billy Cokebottle.

The new track out this week holds “a mirror to the Australian way”, the duo says.

“The landscape has changed considerably between records, but some things remain same.”

The title refers to a Dutch-born Australian “comedian” notorious for racist material and wearing blackface during performances.

“King Billy Cokebottle drags an ugly side of Australian larrikinism to the table; where the jokes on us,” A.B. Original said in a statement.

“We get told to get over it and to fit in with ‘Australian Values’. That’s assimilation, and that is essentially asking blackfullas to not exist; don’t ask us to be ‘one of the good ones’.

“If we have to feel the anxiety and discomfort of living in a country that wishes we weren’t here, so do you.”

A.B. Original members Briggs, a Yorta Yorta man, and Trials, a Ngarrindjeri man, are long-time friends and outspoken artists.

Their debut album Reclaim Australia was released in late 2016 to critical and popular acclaim, featuring collaborations with Gurrumul Yunupingu, Thelma Plum and Dan Sultan on the award-winning track January 26.

The album went on to win two ARIA awards, five AIR Awards, two National Indigenous Music Awards, The Australian Music Prize, and Album Of The Year at the J Awards.

A.B. Original will hit the stage Saturday night as main support for Hilltop Hoods, who will be opening their national tour at MyState Bank Arena in Hobart.

The tour’s next stop is Brisbane on August 27, followed by Sydney on September 3, Melbourne on September 10, Perth on September 17 and Adelaide on the 24th.