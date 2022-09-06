A recent Disability Royal Commission public hearing, held in Alice Springs, heard from 28 witnesses about the experiences of First Nations people in remote and very remote communities with the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Witnesses spoke about not being able to find disability support services that let them stay on Country, how hard it is to engage with an NDIS bureaucracy that often struggles to understand community and culture, and the intergenerational trauma that often comes up when First Nations people engage with government institutions.

It’s not the first hearing with a First Nations focus – two other hearings have investigated child protection systems.

All three hearings had centred the first-hand experiences of First Nations people with disability.

The Royal Commission alternated between interviewing people with disability (as well as family and supporters) and questioning witnesses representing the NDIA or state and territory departments responsible for child protection systems.

We also heard from some First Nations community-controlled organisations and academic experts.

Find out more about these hearings, with links to Royal Commission transcripts and videos, at our website.

People with disability, and our organisations, including People with Disability Australia (PWDA) and First Peoples Disability Network (FPDN), have fought long and hard for a Disability Royal Commission.

We have fought for a chance to be heard, and to shine a light onto the systems which have failed to uphold our right to live free of violence, abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

Now we’ve got one, and we are working just as hard to ensure it really makes a difference.

One of the most important parts of that is making sure everyone’s voices are heard – especially First Nations people and other marginalised communities who experience double discrimination and disadvantage as people with disability.

At PWDA, we run a free, independent, and confidential advocacy service.

Our advocates can help you prepare and submit a story to the Disability Royal Commission, including linking you with legal advice and counselling if you need it, and support you with other disability-related issues (like NDIS or Centrelink).

You can also talk to an Indigenous Advocate from FPDN, or find a local advocacy service near you.

Upcoming Disability Royal Commission public hearings will find out about disabled people’s experiences in police custody, under guardianship or administration orders, and with public harassment.

But your story can be about any kind of violence, abuse, neglect, or exploitation, in any part of your life.

School, work, home, at the shops or the doctor’s.

You can talk to an advocate for advice and support in figuring out what, if anything, you want to share – and how to make sure that anything you don’t want to share publicly is kept private.

And you can tell your story in whatever way you want.

You can write it down, tell the Royal Commission over the phone, or send in a video or audio recording.

People have even sent in artwork and poetry.

You have until the end of the year to send something in – but you don’t have to tell your story all at once.

You can send in as many submissions as you like, for example, if you have something to say about different topics or find some extra details to add.

These stories will help the Royal Commission understand what’s wrong in Australia for people with disability – and if you give permission, parts of your story might be included in the final report as examples.

Public hearing witness Topsy Jackamarra said ‘We all have our own stories. We need to stand together to be strong, to make change. Because it’s not working for our mob.’

What’s your disability story?