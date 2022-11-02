At least 1,000 gathered at King George Sqaure in Meeanjin (Brisbane) on Wednesday evening to honor and mourn the death of 15-year-old Yamatji-Noongar boy Cassius Turvey.

The protest is one of 44 held this week around Australia and around the world for the boy who was attacked on his way home from school on October 13 and died from his injuries ten days later.

The protest was opened by Uncle Wayne ‘Coco’ Wharton followed by one minute of silence.

Members of the community took turns expressing their emotions and thoughts, questioning why Indigenous people continue to hold days of mourning for the loss of their loved ones.

A number of well-known faces such as Steven Oliver, Kevin Yow-Yeh, Jagera Traditional Owner Derek Sandy and DANCINGWATER were also in attendance, many of which performed their own touching tributes in honor of Cassius.

Uncle Wayne Wharton who also emceed the vigil said Cassius’ energy had touched everyone at rallies across Australia.

“The energy that young boy had, I think you’ve all felt it otherwise you wouldn’t be here,” he said.

“It’s what we do with that energy and where we take that feeling that each one of us feel here tonight and what we do with it and the rest of the time that we’ve got here, on this planet.”

Maninjali man and Indigneous activist William Sim delivered a powerful speech reminding us of the horrible injustices against young Indigenous people from the past decade such as Kumanjayi Walker and Elijah Doughty.

“They thought he was someone who broke their car windows but I don’t think that really matters, that’s not the point,” he said.

“I think I speak for everyone here when I say this is a punch in the gut.

Mr Sim ended his speech with the chant “No justice – no peace, no racist police.”

Wakka Wakka and South sea Islander man Kevin Yow-Yeh kept the same energy when he took to the stage.

“Across the continent, we’re turning up in droves to say no!, it’s not okay – not on our watch,” he said.

“When one of ours is attacked, we turn the f**k up.”

Among the speakers on the night, DANCINGWATER, an aunty of 10, said the incident hit close to home.

“Is it not enough that they violently occupied,” she said.

“Is it not enough that they committed genocide.

“Is it not enough that they took our black babies away.”

Steven Oliver continued the spoken word tributes by performing a touching passage with notable lyrics such as “They rob us of our humanity. And thats why people do stuff that they do. Because they dehumanise us. But when you dehumanise others, you dehumanise yourself.”

The protest closed with a Gari Gynda Narmi song and dance by Derek Sandy and other Jagera traditional owners and a silent marching exit to finish.