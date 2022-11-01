Grandmother Noela Heron says having family nearby when she graduated with a Diploma in Child Youth and Family Intervention was one of the proudest moments of her life.

Ms Heron in October became the first member of her family to graduate with a tertiary level qualification.

She works as a senior Aboriginal community worker with Territory Families Housing and Communities in the Care and Connection Team, which is where she first delved into her studies,

Ms Heron said the qualification would open more doors for her to provide care in her position.

“Completing the diploma and the postgraduate degree has given me the opportunity to expand and extend on my knowledge and skills so that I can use these in my role to further influence change for the children that we currently have in care,” she said.

“Personally it’s been a great opportunity as a mother and grandmother to be able to lead the way for tertiary education within my own family.

“Having my daughter and granddaughter at my graduation was one of the proudest moments for us as a family.

“I know that I will have opened the door for them to see that not only is a tertiary qualification attainable.”

TFHC has funded a Learning Pathways Program since 2012 to help with workforce retention and development.