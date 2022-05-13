A significant new project under Western Australia’s abandoned mines program will boost jobs with Aboriginal company Gee Gie, which has been awarded the contract.

Gee Gie will work with the WA Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety to identify, document and prioritise remediation work of abandoned mine features close to Cue, Marble Bar and Yalgoo in the state’s Mid West and north.

Local Aboriginal communities and shires will be consulted on the project, which is funded through the Mining Rehabilitation Fund, a pooled fund to which Western Australian mining operators contribute to.

Gee Gie managing director Sharon Jones said work included aerial and ground data collection, geospatial products, application development, engineering and risk assessment

“Gee Gie will be employing a small number Aboriginal employees in the community to assist with the delivery of work, and 80 per cent of the project team both in Perth and site will be Aboriginal,” she said.

“This has been long in the development but worth the wait.”

Ms Jones said the small project offered enormous possibilities.

“The sheer number of abandoned mining features out there means there is a lot of work to do,” she said.

“This represents a lot of opportunities for Aboriginal businesses in the future.”

WA Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston said WA’s history had left mines littered across the outback landscape.

“Gee Gie and the Department will work together to prioritise the appropriate management of abandoned mine features,” he said.

“They will assess the risks and identify any remediation works to benefit the local communities.

“With Gee Gie’s project capabilities and track record of working and consulting with Aboriginal and local communities, I’m confident the project will be managed respectfully.”

WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti said 697 contracts had been awarded to 209 Aboriginal businesses since 2018.