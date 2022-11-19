The Aboriginal Legal Service of WA has condemned the use of a police dog against a 13-year-old boy and is supporting the child and his family.

The ALSWA also said the majority of people, including children, who have been injured by police dogs in Western Australia in recent years have been Indigenous, and called for the abolition of the use of unmuzzled police dogs.

On Saturday the ALSWA said it is extremely concerned about the unreasonable use of the dog against Jayden Abraham days earlier, which left the boy hospitalised and needing surgery.

ALSWA chief executive Dennis Eggington said that “any reasonable person” looking at the boys’ serious facial injuries caused by police dog bites “would be absolutely horrified”.

“The barbaric use of police dogs has resulted in a very disturbing pattern emerging over the past decade,” said Mr Eggington.

“What we have seen is that there is a disproportionate use of police dogs which are being set upon First Nations people.”

Over the past ten years ALSWA has advised 38 clients who have been mauled by police dogs.

Twelve of these clients were children at the time, including a boy who was just nine years old.

This victims also included a vulnerable woman who was bitten on the head, a man bitten on the face while handcuffed, and a mentally unwell man who was already in police custody.

ALSWA said that the available data demonstrates police disproportionately use dogs against First Nations peoples.

Figures provided by the legal service show that between 2018-2021 First Nations people made up 53 per cent of all people injured by police dogs. 20 per cent of all people injured were children and 65% of those children were First Nations children.

The data provided by ALSWA for 2020-21 showed 61% of police dog deployments were against First Nations people.

ALSWA is aware of 34 children who have been injured by a police dog since 2015 and 23 of these children were recorded as First Nations children.

“We now call for the practice of using unmuzzled police dogs to be banned immediately,” said Mr Eggington.

National Indigenous Times has contacted WA Police for comment.