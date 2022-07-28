The Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service is still fighting to have the state’s “broken” bail laws reformed, one year since more than 50 organisations called on the government for change.

To date more than 2000 people have signed the VALS’s petition calling for reform.

VALS chief executive Nerita Waight said the state’s punitive bail laws were behind an almost doubling of Aboriginal people in prison in the past decade.

“Aboriginal women are the fastest growing demographic in Victoria’s prisons and over half of the Aboriginal women and children in Victoria’s prisons are on remand waiting for their day in court,” she said.

“Many Aboriginal people being held in prison after being denied bail are facing charges that are unlikely to result in prison time.

“Taking our people away from their families and their communities has a devastating effect.”

Ms Waight said VALS wrote to the state government more than one year ago asking for urgent bail reform.

“Over 50 organisations co-signed our letter. Despite this, the Andrews government has done nothing on bail reform,” she said.

A Victorian government spokesperson said the government had strengthened bail laws after the Bourke Street attack to make it harder for serious and repeat offenders to get bail in Victoria.

The spokeswoman would not say whether reforms would be put on the table.

“We know that more needs to be done to address the over-representation of Aboriginal Victorians in the justice system – that’s why we’re implementing a range of reforms to reduce the rate of Aboriginal people on remand and in custody,” she said.

The spokeswoman said this year’s budget provided more than $76 million in funding for programs to address the causes of offending and over-representation of certain groups in prison.

Those measyres included expanding the family visits support program, better rehabilitation and reintegration support services, and boosting the women and mentoring program.

The budget also included funding to expand the central after-hours assessment and bail service, after-hours Children’s Court services, and extra Aboriginal youth justice hubs.