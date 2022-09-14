A Gunditjmara and Wiradjuri man who died in a Victorian jail on Sunday is being remembered as a skilled artist who helped his family rebuild their connection to culture.

Clinton Austin, 38, died in custody at central Victoria’s Loddon Prison.

The cause of death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Court of Victoria.

In a statement, Mr Austin’s family expressed the grief of their loss.

“We can’t believe Clinton is dead,” they said.

“We don’t know how we will face the next days.”

Mr Austin’s family said he had a strong connection to culture, which he expressed through art both in and out of prison.

“Clinton was a beautiful artist,” they said.

“Clinton had a strong connection to his Aboriginal culture.

“Clinton was also close to and touched many people who were with him in prison and shared his artistic skills with them.”

Mr Austin’s family said their connection to Aboriginal culture had been strengthened by the father, brother and son’s passion to learn about his family’s cultural background.

“Our family has our connection to culture because of Clinton,” they said.

“Clinton devoted his life to learning about our culture and knowing where we came from.

“There were things he knew about our family and culture that none of us knew.

“Without him, we would never have had that connection.”

In a statement, a Victorian Government spokesperson confirmed Mr Austin’s death on Tuesday.

“The passing of any person in custody is a tragedy and we send our sincerest condolences to Mr Austin’s family,” the spokesperson said.

“The Coroners Court of Victoria is now investigating and will formally determine the cause of death, which will include an examination of any contributing factors or circumstances.”

The Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service is assisting Mr Austin’s family in the coronial process.

VALS chief executive Nerita Wright said action was needed by the Victorian Government in light of the death.

“While we don’t yet know the circumstances of Clinton’s death, VALS has serious concerns about the quality of healthcare provided to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in prisons in Victoria,” she said.

“We call on the State Government to urgently address this issue and provide healthcare in prison that is equivalent to that in the community and that is culturally safe.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the government would adopt any recommendations stemming from the coronial enquiry into Mr Austin’s death.

“If there are any learnings, obviously (we will) take those lessons,” he said.

“The death of any person in custody is of great concern to all of us.”

Mr Austin is the second First Nations inmate to have died in Victorian custody in the past month, and the third in the past year.

There have been more than 500 deaths since the 1991 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody, recommendations of which have not yet been implemented.