A retrofitted motorhome purchased by a leader Aboriginal medical council will be used to bring medical care to remote NSW communities to help minimise the spread of COVID-19.

Aboriginal Health and Medical Research Council revealed it had purchased the vehicle through a BHP donation to provide medical care outside of traditional clinical spaces.

It will allow Aboriginal Community Controlled Healthcare Organisations to hold mobile vaccination clinics in communities, negating the need for people to travel to get vaccines.

AHMRC chief executive Robert Skeen said the service’s response team had been integral to the vaccine rollout.

“With the help of the valuable partnership of BHP we’re able to provide care to all

our mob in every community across the state,” he said.

BHP’s NSW energy coal vice president Adam Lancey said the miner was proud to support AHMRC.

The motorhome will initially be used in the Northern Rivers region where flooding has impacted community clinics