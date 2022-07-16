The Victorian government has announced new funding to protect and preserve Aboriginal cultural heritage sites throughout the state.

Almost $13.5million has been allocated to ensure places of cultural significance are managed by First Nations People, for First Nations people.

The funding will support Registered Aboriginal Parties to continue their role as the primary source of advice and knowledge about places significant to Aboriginal people on their Country.

It comes as part of a 2022/23 Victorian budget announcement entailing a total investment of $35.7million for Aboriginal cultural heritage celebration, promotion and protection.

Minister for Treaty and First Peoples Gabrielle Williams acknowledged the importance of supporting Traditional Owners in managing places of cultural significance.

“Victoria’s Traditional Owners are the knowledge keepers of our precious Aboriginal cultural heritage,” she said.

“Aboriginal cultural heritage, honoured during annual NAIDOC celebrations, is best maintained and preserved by First Nations people, so it can continue to be enjoyed and shared now and into the future.

“Through putting the protection of Aboriginal cultural heritage in Aboriginal hands, we ensure that we can learn from, preserve and celebrate these beautiful places, long into the future.”

Registered Aboriginal Parties throughout Victoria will each receive a portion of the funding, part of which is dedicated to appointing a Cultural Heritage Officer and Government Heritage Liaison Officer to ensure resources are used appropriately over the next two years.

Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation is one such organisation that will benefit from the investment.

The corporation offers a variety of services including cultural heritage protection, consultations and practises for events as well as having natural resource management, language, education and research divisions.

Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation’s cultural heritage unit manager Matthew Chamberlain said the funding will have a significant impact on the organisation.

“It’s crucial for us because the Aboriginal heritage offices look after compliance within cultural heritage management plans,” he said.

“From our perspective, it’s fantastic – the ability to have additional compliance officers on board really gives us greater scope to ensure that those management plans are being implemented as they should be.”

Mr Chamberlain said that the funding would allow the corporation to double their Aboriginal heritage officer workforce.

“Having additional guys on the ground to be able to get out and pay visits to active work sites and ensure that regulations are being abided by is positive as far as we’re concerned,” he said.

As part of the investment scheme Traditional Owners will also be supported by the allocation of an additional $3.3million for the assessment and mapping of Aboriginal cultural heritage sites on their Country.

The extra funding is designed to assist government and land users to avoid damage to significant sites and so that registered Aboriginal parties can share culture and knowledge connected to their land.

Victoria is the only state in Australia where Traditional Owners have the last word in decision-making about heritage protection as part of planning processes.