Paul Gallen did the improbable on Thursday night after defeating both Ben Hannant and Justin Hodges in the same evening at No Limit Boxing’s Origin Rumble in Brisbane.

Hodges and Gallen came out swinging with Hodges landing some heavy strikes favoring him to win the first round.

Gallen was promptly dropped to his knees in the second after Hodges landed two stinging right hooks though Gallen survived the referee’s count.

“I think that’s the first time I’ve been put down by a shot that absolutely stunned me, and rocked my brain,” Gallen said.

However, the referee put a stop to the bout late in the third round after Hodges got caught by a perfectly timed right hook and a series of punches which left him unable to fight back.

“That was really tough – getting up again (after beating Ben Hannant earlier in the night) was probably harder than I thought it was going to be, to be honest,” Gallen said.

Hodges was quick to bark at the referee claiming the decision was “absolute bulls***”.

“I know the ref’s got a job to do, but there was no way in the world I was hurt,” Hodges said in his post-fight interview.

“It’s absolute bulls***. But I’m an ultimate professional, I take it on the chin.

“If Gal wants to do six three-minute rounds, it’s up to Matty and George (Rose). I want a rematch because that was bullshit.”

Gallen and the No Limit team were quick to accept the rematch on those terms though they will be holding the next fight in Sydney.

MAIN CARD RESULTS

Paul Gallen def Justin Hodges via TKO in Round 3

Joe Goodall def Arsene Fosso via RTD (corner threw in the towel) in Round 3

Ben Hussain def by Lachie Higgins via TKO in Round 2

Junior Tafa def David Tuliloa via TKO in Round 3

Paul Gallen def Ben Hannant via UD (40-36 x 3)

Ty Telford def Vanlalawmpuia via TKO in Round 1

Jack Bowen def by Renold Quinlan via KO in Round 5

PRELIMS RESULTS

Miles Zalewski def Shiva Mishra via RTD in Round 3

Jalen Tait def Sachin Mudaliar via TKO in Round 2