Dr Charmaine Papertalk Green and John Kinsella have re-united to create a new collection of poems inspired by paintings by Nyoongar painter Shane Pickett.

Mr Kinsella and Dr Green have previously worked together on False Claims of Colonial Thieves and have now released their collaborative poetry work, ART.

Dr Green, a member of the Wajarri, Badimaya and Nhanagardi Wilunyu cultural groups of Yamaji Nation, said she wanted to write about Shane Pickett because of his notable art style.

“I wanted to write responses to Shane Pickett’s art because I’ve just always admired him as an artist and the artwork that he was able to bring out to the world,” she said.

“Not only is he important to the Nyoongar world as an artist but also to the wider Australian arts and storytelling landscape.”

Before Mr Pickett passed, Dr Green recalls meeting him in his Hay Street studio.

“I recall being overwhelmed watching his hand energy move over the canvas,” she said.

“I had not seen anything like that before and that in itself left a lasting impression on me.

“The importance of his works to not only Nyoongar art, but Australian art conventions meant it was a natural choice to want to respond to selected works through poetry.”

ART also features a conversation between Dr Green and Mr Pickett’s son Trevor, discussing Shane’s life, influences and the significance of his painting and worldviews, along with a selection of visual works by Dr Green.

Dr Green said there’s no blanket response for the way herself and Mr Kinsella responded to his artwork.

“We are both different types of writers,” she said.

“So the tension emerging through the writing process brings an interesting challenge on how different people in colonial spaces can collaborate and write together on common ground issues such as protection of country, land and forms of resistance in the cultural interface.”

Dr Green recently completed her Doctor of Philosophy at Edith Cowan University.

Her four-year thesis, an autoethnography, examined how Yamaji knowledge produced, transferred, transmitted, and exchanged in the City of Greater Geraldton, and her experience growing up in Mullewa.

ART was released November 1 and is available to purchase through Magabala Books.