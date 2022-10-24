The Australian Capital Territory Government has proposed naming a central Canberran park after well-known First Nations public servant and prominent sporting identify Alfred Stafford.

Mr Stafford, a Kingston local of Gamilaroi and Darug heritage served under 11 prime ministers over a three-year period between the late 1930s and early 1970s as a driver for several Federal government ministers.

His public servant role included being the official driver of Robert Menzies during his second prime ministership in the 1950s.

Stafford was a talented cricketer, representing the ACT and at one point opened the batting for Sydney’s St George Cricket Club in a team that included Sir Donald Bradman.

His cricket knowledge and experience lead him to be Menzies’ personal advisor for the Prime Minister’s XI, beginning with a fixture against the West Indies in 1951.

Stafford and Menzies’ shared love of cricket lead them to be lifelong friends, a friendship which culminated in Stafford being appointed Menzies cabinet officer, a purpose-made position where he acted as Menzies’ personal assistant in cabinet.

After retiring from public service in 1972, Stafford was appointed Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) later that year for dedicated service to several Prime Ministers.

In announcing the naming proposal, ACT Planning and Land Management Minister Mick Gentleman said the suggestion for the park’s name had been put forward by the state’s advisory body.

“We have received a recommendation from the ACT Place Names Advisory Committee to name an area of approximately 3500 square metres of grassed open space in Trevillian Quay, in the Kingston Foreshore Estate to recognise Mr Alfred Stafford MBE”, he said.

The proposal is part of a plan by the ACT Government to diversify Canberra’s place names to better represent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and women, with the proposed naming of a second park to recognise Australia’s first female political candidate Catherine Helen Spence.

Mr Gentleman said the naming of public places after prominent First Nations people and women acknowledges the diversity of the ACT community.

“Women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and people represent our diverse and inclusive community,” he said.

They should be recognised and celebrated in ACT place names”.

Community feedback to the naming of the park in honour of Mr Stafford are being sought by the ACT Government through the YourSay website.