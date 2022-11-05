Adam Goodes has returned with the third book in a five book series designed to connect young children, parents and educators with First Nations culture and history.

The third iteration, Back on Country by Goodes and Ellie Laing and illustrated by Barkindji illustrator David Hardy, tells a tale about the power of reconnecting with family on Country.

Hardy draws on Goodes’s experience, of switching off from the modern world and connecting with community and land, allowing cultural needs to be met, in hopes to resonate with readers.

An Adnyamathanha man, Goodes said he remembers going back to Adnyamathanha country (South Australia) with his mum.

“This trip back to Country is one that I made with my mum not too long ago. It was a very emotional and spiritual moment for all involved,” he said.

“This is when I learnt about my kinship and my role as a north wind Ararru man.

“I also had a traditional wedding ceremony with my wife Natalie, which gifted her kinship as a south wind Mathari woman.”

Illustrating this third book, Hardy said it made him reflect on his time back on his Country, Brewarrina.

“Going back on Country was such an important part of my childhood because it allowed my family and I to catch up with our (relatives), and to learn more about the land and our culture,” he said.

“I remember absolutely loving it. It was so quiet and remote.

“The parents and grandparents stayed in the house, and the cousins and kids stayed in tents. We would go on walks, and go fishing.”

Their first picture book in the series Somebody’s Land sold over 3000 copies in its first week.

The book also won children’s picture book of the year at the Australian Book Industry Awards this June.

Hardy said while illustrating this book, he pulled from both Goodes’s Adnyamathanha culture, and his own experience of going back to Country.

“The mother depicted in Back on Country is from the Adnyamathanha people of the Flinders Ranges in South Australia, Adam’s Country,” he said.

“Adam also went back to his Country for a while, to talk to all of his relatives. The illustrating process was really important to me.

“There are hints of my experiences going back on my country as a kid in this book especially the house and with the kids staying in tents out the backyard.

“Some of the character designs of the family members were highly influenced by my relatives.”

Back on Country is available for purchase from Allen and Unwin from November 1.