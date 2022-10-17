The first batch of matches at the Rugby League world cup have seen Josh-Addo Carr and Latrell Mitchell put their mark on the tournament, both contributing in Australia’s dominant display over Fiji Sunday morning.

The pair scored three times between them in the lopsided eight-try-to-one affair.

Addo-Carr crossed over for the Kangaroos’ second try in the 23rd minute with a one-man 98-metre effort, before adding doubling his account to put the final touches on the 42-8 win, getting on the end of a Harry Grant grubber under the posts.

Mitchell’s scoring involvement came courtesy of an Addo-Carr break down the left side and string of passes minutes after half time.

It corrected what proved a surprising start after the reigning world champions conceded first points.

Australia’s only concern is the campaign of debutant Boigu Island man Reuban Cotter after a concussion scare saw him leave the ground in the 56th minute following a hefty collision with Fiji’s Tui Kamikamica.

Under World Cup protocols Cotter could be ruled out of Australia’s next two matches with Scotland and Italy.

Sebastian Kris meanwhile missed out on any inclusion in New Zealand’s 34-12 victory over Lebanon on Monday morning.

The 23-year-old sat in the stands despite his three-try effort in the Kiwis’ whopping 74-nil drubbing of Super League side Leeds in a warm up match.

Kris, who has paternal heritage from Mabuiag and Saibai islands in the Torres Strait, put his hand up for International honours with his mother’s homeland across the Tasman.

If his side practice the same rotation policies as flagged by Australia coach Mal Meninga, Kris could be a chance to debut against Jamaica on Sunday.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow’s Samoa kicked off their campaign on the wrong of a 60-6 scoreline against hosts England.

Torres Strait Islander men Alex Johnston and David Fifita look will take to the field for their respective sides when Papua New Guinea and Tonga meet on Wednesday morning.

Australia look to go two-for-two on Saturday morning against Scotland.