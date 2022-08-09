Adelaide Crows executives have readdressed the club’s controversial 2018 Collective Mind preseason camp, extending apologies to all players affected by the camp.

With the release of his autobiography last week Eddie Betts revealed his experiences of cultural misappropriation and personal attacks endured on the trip and was joined by a chorus of past players expressing similar concerns.

Betts spoke of the Crows’ mismanagement of the situation after he voiced his concern, imploring the club and AFL to say sorry.

Adelaide chief executive Tim Silvers later said “we could have done a few things better” before AFL boss Gillon McLachlan weighed in to label the camp’s conduct a “disgrace”.

In an open letter on Monday, Silvers with chairman John Olsen said the club had committed to a cultural shift since the experience, highlighting the turnover in staff and football department in the years following.

The pair apologised to Betts and former Crows Josh Jenkins and Bryce Gibbs, acknowledging the failures to provide a positive environment for the playing group.

“It (the player’s response) has been confronting to hear,” they said.

“The most important thing we can do now is listen and offer our support.

“We know that moving on as a Club will be difficult.

“Everyone will do it in their own time and in their own way, and we sincerely hope that with the passage of time the healing process can take place.”