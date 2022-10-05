First Nations representation and experience in community matters has informed the AFL’s selection process for a four-person investigation panel to independently review claims of racist conduct embroiling Hawthorn Football Club.

The investigation surrounds alleged bullying and intimidation tactics inflicted at three unnamed Indigenous former Hawthorn players by the club’s football and wider staff including Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan between 2008 and 2016.

Lead by King’s Counsel Bernard Quinn, the panel includes barristers Julie Buxton, Palawa woman Jacqualyn Turfrey and Yuin man Tim Goodwin.

Their collective professional experience is said to boast a high degree of culturally specific roles, including practice within the children and Koori courts, land rights and native title claims and relevant senior advisory positions.

The AFL announced the finalised appointments on Wednesday, who are due to deliver their report with findings and recommendations expected to be made public.

“These are very serious allegations, and it is important that we have an independent panel that is able to hear the perspectives of all involved and to provide natural justice to those making the claims and those who have had claims made against them,” AFL general counsel Andrew Dillon said.

“It is also vitally important that the panel is able to complete its work independently of the AFL.

“Bernard Quinn KC, the chair of the independent investigation and panel members Jacqualyn Turfrey, Julie Buxton and Tim Goodwin are all eminently qualified barristers that will be able to provide their intellect and significant expertise to the process.

“The four-person panel, with their diverse backgrounds including in respect of Ms Turfrey and Mr Goodwin as First Nations persons will also have the ability to bring in additional outside expertise, whether that be in cultural safety, football administration or any other area the panel believes extra resource is needed.”

Mr Dillon said the panel are continuing the finalise the terms of reference of the investigation with all parties, including those representing former Hawthorn staff.

The AFL insists they do not know the identities of the former players involved despite repeated requests to their lawyers.