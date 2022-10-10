The AFL put clubs on notice in a memo to have an Indigenous staffer present in pre-draft interviews with prospective Aboriginal recruits.

The email sent out during the week ahead of the weekend’s draft combine came in the wake of Hawthorn’s coaches having allegedly bully multiple Indigenous players at the club across nearly a decade.

While most clubs are understood to have brought their most senior Indigenous figure to meet the prospects in recent years, the AFL has written that the practice is “highly recommended” rather than just a suggestion or an option.

“The group of First Nations’ players will be represented and be supported by the AFL staff throughout the event,” the memo said.

The details of the memo said clubs should have an Indigenous player development manager or another First Nations’ employee on their interview panel.

The AFL was also willing to provide one of its own Indigenous representatives should any club not have an appropriate intermediary present to support the cultural safety.

It was hoped the move would mitigate the risk of having non-Indigenous officials mishandling a Aboriginal footballer.

Players at the draft combine face intense scrutiny of recruiters and club psychologists while also undergoing athletic tests across their speed, endurance, leap and agility.