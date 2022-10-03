An AFL players’ report has revealed more than 60 percent of AFL and AFLW listed players who flagged experiences of racism feel their matters were dealt with inappropriately.

The release of the AFL Players’ Association’s first Insights and Impacts report identified the concerns which affected players throughout the 2021 season.

It follows a raft of emerging stories on the racism plaguing the AFL in recent months including bombshell allegations from three former Hawthorn players embroiling the club and its former coaching staff.

The survey revealed almost one third of the 92 players identifying Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander or person of colour had endured racism throughout their careers.

Among those 15 reports were said to have occurred in the past year, and 13 accounts in the two years prior.

Just 17 percent of players said they were satisfied with how their matters were handled, 21 percent partially satisfied and 61 percent felt inadequate action was taken.

Social media presents as the largest threat with 26 incidents recorded, though the larger concern remains racism within the competition.

“More concerning were reported incidences of vilification from people within the industry,” the survey said,” the report read.

Four accounts were attributed to the media, three from opposition players and staff and three from within their own club.

A further two examples were identified as coming from the AFL itself.

From the broader playing group 81 per cent were highly confident in their ability to identify and react to racism.

More than half welcomed more support, education and tools to better handle future examples.

The review recommended the competition rethink case management and continue building partnerships to assist in stamping out racism.

In line with the recommendations, the AFLPA will launch its Human Rights Framework and push for all clubs to adopt the measures.