Following the success of online events over the COVID period, East Arnhem Live has announced its first in-person festival held just outside the township of Nhulunbuy from

September 30 to October 2.

Stretching beyond its digital beginnings, the festival hopes to bring attention and exposure to some of Arnhem Land’s best musical talent and create a cultural experience for the local community and travellers alike.

The initiative comes via local community broadcaster Yolŋu Radio.

“We wanted to create a festival that was a huge celebration – it’s two worlds, coming

together for a good time over three days of music,” Yolŋu woman and artistic director Rosealee Pearson said.

Ms Pearson said the event would be a fusion of Indigenous and non-Indigenous celebration only possible in Arnhem Land.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” she said

“East Arnhem Land is home to spectacular landscapes, some of the most well-known First

Nations artists, and one of the oldest living cultures on Earth.

“The online series happened in 2020 and that kind of went out all over the world and had hundreds of thousands of views.

“We really wanted to focus on the live music, and on dance, and the culture that’s here and also to celebrate the communities around the region as well.”

Ms Pearson said the community had rallied around the event, with thousands expected to attend the three-day calendar of performances.

Local artists and national stars, such as Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, have been announced.

Camping sites are available with additional accomodation in the surrounding area.