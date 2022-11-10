First Nations students from regional and rural backgrounds studying a range of agriculture-related degrees at Charles Sturt University now have the opportunity to access a new agriculture scholarship program in their first year of study.

The AGcessibility: diversifying the next gen of Agriculture program will provide ten scholarships per year designed to grow a diverse agricultural workforce, with at least half of the recipients to be from First Nations communities.

More than $1.3 million has been committed to the program, which will see ten AGcessibility First Nations Scholarships and AGcessibility Kickstart Scholarships, each worth $15,000 allocated to first-year students at Charles Sturt University studying a Bachelor of Horticulture, Bachelor of Agriculture, Bachelor of Agricultural Science, Bachelor of Agricultural Business Management, or Bachelor of Viticulture degree.

Charles Sturt University Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon said the initiative, which provides both practical and financial support will lessen the financial and social challenges often experienced by students to encourage more First Nations peoples to consider agriculture-related degrees.

“The structure to this program, incorporating scholarships and human resources, acknowledges the proactive approach that is needed to boost engagement in the agriculture sector,” she said.

“The scholarships will remove the financial barriers that exist for prospective students, and the funding for an Indigenous engagement officer will be crucial in removing the confidence barriers that prevent some people taking the first step in a new career.”

Managing Director of goFARM Mr Liam Lenaghan, a recipient of an agricultural scholarship that helped begin his career 25 years ago, understands the value and significance of agricultural scholarships first-hand.

“Part of goFARM’s purpose is to transform Australian agriculture through investing in people and regional communities, so we see this scholarship as an excellent way to support the future of our industry,” he said.

It is estimated that on average, four-to-five employment opportunities exist for every agriculture and horticulture graduate, with both current and future projected workforce issues for both sectors.

Charles Sturt Emeritus Professor Jim Pratley said the scholarship program aims to attract people from First Nations and low socioeconomic backgrounds into an exciting agricultural or horticultural career pathway.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for today’s youth to enter the rewarding career path that horticulture and agriculture present,” he said.

“The range of options allows for a variety of skills and the combination of a university qualification and work experience is the best guarantee towards a satisfying, well-paid and long-term career.”

Charles Sturt University has identified that that 82 per cent of graduates remain in rural areas long-term following graduation, with an estimated one-third of employment opportunities in regional and rural Australia linked to the agricultural sector.

Australian Farming Services CEO Mr David Armstrong said for agricultural industries to survive in regional and remote areas, vibrant local communities filled with experts in agriculture and viticulture are needed.

“We view this scholarship program as an investment in our local community, to allow individuals from that community to achieve their full potential, adding value to their community and hopefully as employees in our business.,” he said.

The scholarships have been made possible by a partnership between Charles Sturt University, goFARM Australia, Australian Farming Services and the Anthony Costa Foundation.

Anthony Costa Foundation Board Chair Ms Rhonda Arnott said her organisation is well-versed in the challenges faced by employers in the agricultural and horticultural sectors.

“The Foundation understands the challenges that the horticultural and agricultural sectors face in attracting staff, as well as the challenges some young people experience in being able to access localised education and obtain the relevant skills, knowledge and experience that will allow them to attain well-paying jobs in regional and rural communities,” she said.

“We hope our partnership with goFARM, AFS and Charles Sturt University helps provide solutions to both of these challenges over the long-term.”

Applications for the AGcessibility scholarships remain open until Friday 25 November.