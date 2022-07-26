Scott Boland has proved to be nothing if not a patient man.

After 10 years of toiling hard in front of empty stands for Victoria, the Gulidjan man was the centre of attention for last summer’s packed Ashes crowds.

And the second Aboriginal cricketer to play a Test match behind Jason Gillespie in 144 years stood up for Australia, capturing 6-7 in the Ashes on debut at the MCG.

But after being forced back down the Australian fast-bowling pecking order following the return of its injured frontline attack, the 33-year-old is confident there is still time to fulfill one of cricket’s fondest fairytales.

Much like the story of his adopted maternal grandfather revealed to be a member of the colloquially referred Colac tribe in south-west Victoria, Boland has embraced his newfound Test awareness just like he has his cultural mob.

“It’s hard to predict the future in cricket,” Boland told cricket.com.au.

“In my last six months, I’ve gone from playing every single game for Victoria to now being away in Test squads and missing games.

“So, it has been great, but cricket moves so fast that I can’t afford to look too far ahead because then I’ll lose where I am now, and I don’t want to let anyone jump in the fast-bowling queue.

“I just need to be ready to go for whenever I’m needed – and try and put pressure on those guys ahead of me that if one of them was maybe not performing that hopefully I’ll take one of their spots.”

The lack of game time is apparent.

From January to July since snaring his 18th Test victim at an inconceivable 9.55 runs per wicket, the right-arm seamer has walked out onto a field just twice.

They were months apart between the Sheffield Shield final and an Australia A match against Sri Lanka A where he claimed 12 more wickets.

“I knew it was going to be pretty tough to get a game over (in Sri Lanka), but I was still doing lots of bowling, working hard on my skills and my craft, and having good chats with guys like (Pat) Cummins, (Josh) Hazlewood and Andrew McDonald,” Boland said.

Boland’s invisible role in touring parties also included flying to Pakistan in March to largely be a spectator.

He is now ready for a return to Sheffield Shield crieket while Australia defends its World T20 crown.

But rather than viewing the two months away without a Test cap to show for it, Boland sees the experience as a fine-tune for a national call-up.

“Going into an international set-up and training with some of the best guys, I feel like I’m really confident in my skills now,” he said.

“The last couple of years have probably been the best years of my career, especially in red-ball cricket.

“So, I don’t think I’ve had to really change too much (in Test cricket), but I do know what I need to do to get ready for games and that now just comes through playing.”