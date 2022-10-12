An expectant parent fears she will be unable to return to work because the remote Northern Territory she lives in is a childcare desert, a Federal probe has heard.

The Federal Senate Select Committee on Work and Care in September heard from Anmatjere community members about the impact a lack of early childhood education and care services has on their lives and their children.

Emma Cole, who works in aged care and is expecting a baby, fears she will not be able to return to work because there are no local care options.

“I’m really worried for once I do have my baby and not being able to back to work, and not having support,” she said.

The remote community of Ti Tree, in the heart of Anmatjere and approximately 200km north of Alice Springs, has no childcare places available, according to the Mitchell Institute’s Childcare Deserts report.

The Institute defines childcare desert as a populated area where there are more than three children per childcare place.

The Secretariat of National Aboriginal and Islander Child Care said people in the region have been calling for access to early childhood education and care in the Ti Tree for more than 12 years.

SNAICC chief executive Catherine Liddle said the absence of early childhood and care services in a community had a profound impact.

“It’s a barrier to employment, puts pressure on family members, and affects children’s development and readiness for school,” she said.

“The community members in this video represent only a fraction of families and education professionals who live in Ti Tree.

“Some parents have had to travel an almost 400km round trip just to ensure their children receive early years education.”

Ms Liddle said urgent plans were needed to make early learning and childcare accessible for families in Ti Tree and other communities.

Community member Toru Atiola has tried to keep one of her children in early education but to do so needs to travel 190km each way to get to the nearest centre.

“I know I would have loved to have studied part-time or even got a part-time job, but it just wasn’t an option for us here in Ti Tree,” she said.

“Having a childcare centre would be so beneficial to a lot of families here.”

Another community member, Estelle Carter, said parents were reliant on family to look after children if they wanted to work.

“The grandmothers are the ones looking after the babies while the mothers are trying to empower themselves and provide for their families,” she said.

“We want our children not to have that gap in their education. We want them to have that social engagement, that routine to get them ready, so when they get to that school stage they’re settled.”

Northern Territory Education Minister Eva Lawler said the sparse population made providing adequate childcare difficulut.

“The difficulty the Northern Territory faces in providing early childhood education and care services is the very small numbers of under-five year-olds in some of our remote communities,” she said.

“The NT Department of Education highly values early childhood education and care and welcomes the opportunity to work with SNAICC to develop local needs based responses in early childhood education and care service in the NT.

“Currently, there is a department-funded Families as First Teachers: Stay Play Learn position based at Ti Tree with this position also working in Neutral Junction.”

Ms Lawler said it was generally the responsibility of local government, businesses and non-profits to provide childcare services in the Territory.