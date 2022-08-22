To say Bek Lasky has packed a lot into her 21 years would be an understatement.

The Wakaya woman, who was born and raised in Geelong has worked her way from casual employment to the deputy executive of Naarm (Melbourne) non-profit charity organisation Ngarrimili.

Ms Lasky started at Ngarrimili in mid-2020 after losing her HR position due to COVID.

A rapid rise through the organisation has seen her land an executive position.

“COVID came about and with all the job losses and me being on a contract, I lost my job,” she said.

“It was hard at the time with the financial stress but was the biggest blessing in disguise because I definitely wouldn’t see myself in that environment or the role that I’m currently in now.”

“When the opportunity came up for me to start at Ngarrimili I just started as a casual, then went to part-time, then full-time and now I’m deputy CEO, which is pretty awesome”, she said.

Speaking about her role at Ngarrimili, Ms Lasky’s passion and belief in the organisation’s purpose was evident.

“Ngarrimili gives access and support to aspiring established First Nations business owners, entrepreneurs, creatives, individuals and communities,” she said.

“Our role, mission and vision is to create positive economic independence and prosperity for individuals and providing them with the supports to do so.

“Our kind of model is providing culturally informed personally tailored one-on-one business support, which is where we will meet with the founder and identify where they’re at and provide them with the appropriate referral pathways.”

Ms Lasky’s enthusiasm when working with Indigenous start-ups at Ngarrimili and experience through Aboriginal youth mentoring foundation Stronger Brother Stronger Sister inspired her to create an Indigenous-owned business of her own.

With the help of her best friend, Yorta Yorta woman Ruby Evans, the pair founded Soul Sister Co in 2021.

The start-up sells apparel with the aim to empower, motivate and inspire young people, especially young women.

“Ruby and I have been best friends for a while and been lucky enough to be surrounded by Cormac (Evans), founder of Strong Brother Strong Sister and Ngarrimili, which has been awesome,” Ms Lasky said.

“So we thought, you know, let’s do something ourselves.

“There’s nothing stopping us and we should be able to show everyone that we can achieve it as well.”

Preceding her entry into the corporate world, Ms Lasky was a participant in the Richmond Football Club’s Korin Gamadji Institute and Melbourne University’s Murrup Barak Institute, experiences she says helped mould her to the woman she is today.

“Since I was young I’ve just tried to just take every opportunity I can and to try to develop in every way and develop relationships and networks,” she said.

Her most recent achievement may well be her greatest accomplishment to date.

Ms Lasky has this year been selected as one of seven young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people nationwide to participant in Aboriginal-led non-for-profit Culture is Life’s Fullaship program.

The Fullaship is a 12-month personal and professional development program for young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are on a journey to become community leaders, role models and mentors.

Ms Lasky will likely combine her experiences at Ngarrimili and Soul Sister Co as well her future ambitions to inform her Fullaship experience.

“Part of the program is working on a project that we’re yet to still develop as individuals, which will also be really exciting,” she said.

“I’m passionate about being a CEO and kind of the work I’m doing at Ngarrimili and Soul Sister Co and inspiring others, but also maybe talking on certain types of topics like mental health.

“It’s all in it ideation stage at the moment, which is pretty cool.”

The social entrepreneur has been invited to speak at next month’s Social Enterprise World Forum, where she will host a morning fireside yarn.

“There’s so much at Ngarrimili and the work that we do as such a small, passionate, hard working team that just want to create some really positive opportunities, so I’ll definitely have heaps to talk about,” she said.

“It’s going to be a Q&A style so I’ll be able to work off questions and kind of open up some topics and ideas, which will be exciting.”

The Social Enterprise World Forum will be held at Brisbane’s Convention & Exhibition Centre from 28th-29th of September.