The return of this season’s NRL Indigenous Round set the stage for an unassuming Torres Strait Islander to break one of the most revered club records while continuing its deep connection with First Nations’ players.

Alex Johnston crossed for the most tries in South Sydney colours in the Rabbitohs’ 44-18 victory over the Wests Tigers on Saturday night.

The history-making performance capped off a memorable four days across four capital cities that included Indigenous stars notching up four tries and 26 points collectively in the much-anticipated South-East Queensland derby.

The Indigenous Round had been first introduced in 2010 to initially highlight the health inequality in Indigenous communities, but it has broadened its appeal since to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait culture and contribution to the game in what is one of the showpieces of the NRL season.

“I am still pinching myself because I don’t want to play in any other colours” – Alex Johnston

There was no better example of this than Johnston’s record-breaking feats.

The winger’s third try – and Souths’ fifth – of the night in the left hand corner during the 58th minute at Accor Stadium broke the club’s mark set by proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Merritt.

A humble Johnston was in disbelief at the press conference to pass 146 tries for one of the league’s foundation clubs.

“I am still pinching myself because I don’t want to play in any other colours, and to score 147 (tries) in the red and green means a lot to me and my family,” Johnston said.

That previous landmark had stood since 2014 but in a twist of irony, the record-holder was soon dropped afterwards that year to make way for a 19-year-old Johnston.

Despite now having a crowning 178-game career, he never looked on track to encroach on Merritt’s achievements.

The popular figure at Redfern was nearly not offered a new Rabbitohs’ contract at the end of the 2020 season, the club at the time citing salary cap pressures before later relenting on Johnston’s planned departure.

“We all know what happened a few years ago – I was almost not here,” he said.

“There was a petition going around, a lot of fans signed it, and I’d like to think the top dogs looked at that ‘we might need to keep this bloke’ and I am very thankful for the fans for doing that.”

While Johnston believes he has “plenty more tries to go”, the overall NRL record is not really in his sights.

Former North Sydney and Manly winger Ken Irvine scored 212 tries from 1958 until 1973 and the closest any player has come to the all-time mark was Melbourne Storm fullback Billy Slater after finishing his playing days on 190 tries.

With Johnston already snaring 11 tries in 12 games this year, the 27-year-old has to average fewer than 13 tries a season over five years to surpass Irvine’s tally.

“Let’s not put the mocker on me,” Johnston laughed.

“One game at a time, I’ll keep ticking them over and whatever happens, happens.”

Brisbane and Gold Coast’s top Indigenous talent provided the highlights reel amid the 35-24 Broncos’ win over the Titans at Suncorp Stadium.

The visitors were off to a flying start early in the grudge match after Nucoorilma man Jayden Campbell crossed inside the eighth minute and Yuggera man Corey Thompson put down another try after 17 minutes.

Behind 18-nil after a third Gold Coast converted try, Selwyn Cobbo, the great grandson of legendary Aboriginal cricketer Eddie Gilbert, gave the Broncos some relief in the 35th minute after touching down for his 10th try this season.

Torres Strait Islander David Fifita quickly hit back just two minutes later with a fourth Titans’ try to hold onto a 24-4 half-time lead.

But five conversions from Wiradjuri man Kotoni Staggs after the break following five successive Brisbane tries in 22 minutes secured a final Broncos’ triumph.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Edrick Lee crossed in the 28th minute to square up the score 10-all for Newcastle against the New Zealand Warriors.

The Knights would go on to win the contest 24-16 on Saturday at Redcliffe.

Kamilaroi man Connor Watson put on the finishing touches to the Sydney Roosters 36-16 victory against Cronulla.

Watson ran in a seventh and final Roosters’ try in the 78th minute on Saturday night.

Four goals without a miss from Jamal Fogarty, a member of the Mununjali clan of the Yugambeh people, came to little in Canberra’s 28-20 loss to Parramatta in the nation’s capital on Sunday.

In other matches across Indigenous Round, Melbourne Storm beat Manly 28-8, Penrith defeated North Queensland 22-nil, while St George-Illawarra proved to be too strong for Canterbury 34-24.