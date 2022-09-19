South Sydney has made its way through to a fifth straight preliminary final, but hopes of a first premiership since 2014 could rest on the fitness of their leading tryscorer.

Alex Johnston could miss the grand final rematch against Penrith after coming off the field in the 49th minute of the Rabbitohs’ 38-12 semi-final victory over Cronulla.

The game day assessment was the Torres Strait Islander damaged a hip flexor muscle.

“They are not serious, but fingers crossed we can get stuck into the rehab and a seven-day turnaround we can get him back,” South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou said.

Johnson’s early exit had little impact on the Rabbitohs’ advancing on Saturday night.

Latrell Mitchell gained just 66 metres with the ball in hand during an inconspicuous performance, but his presence always seemed to have the Sharks feeling anxious.

The Birrbay and Wiradjuri man crossed the line in the 22nd minute, but Cronulla’s defenders held the fullback up.

Mitchell also had to run back 90 metres to cover for an errant looping cut-out ball that found Kamilaroi and Weilwan man Jesse Raimen’s hands for a long-range Cronulla try.

But on the back of flawless accuracy from his seven goal attempts, Mitchell was full of confidence after the win.

“you’ve always got stuff to work on, and it’s an exciting one, especially for our spectators,” he said.

“It’s something to look forward to, but we’re on the right side of the draw.”

Mitchell said since returning from a hamstring tear he felt like he was “back in Taree again running around in the backyard”.

Indigenous teammate Cody Walker made a crucial break from the midfield in the first half before spilling the ball in the Sharks’ tackle.

But the playmaker’s greater involvement came in the 61st minute.

He stepped off his left foot closing on the line before straightening up through a gap to all but seal the game at 28-12.

Wiradjuri man Nicho Hynes had a say in the first of Cronulla’s two tries of the night, landing a cross-field high ball in the corner two minutes after the interval.

The Sharks recruit added two second-half conversions after the Rabbitohs scored the first 18 points of the final.

Parramatta had little trouble of disposing Canberra in its 40-4 victory on Friday night.

The Raiders’ loss seemed to follow the fortunes of Indigenous fullback Xavier Savage on Friday night, who was involved in most critical moments of the knockout playoff.

Nerves seem to get the better early on after committing one of the most fundamental errors of the game.

Savage watched a basic grubber kick pass between his legs after misjudging the bounce, leading to a Parramatta try.

Savage atoned in the 28th minute, goosestepping into an open gap in the Raiders’ half before sprinting away to sidestep the last line of defence 40 metres from scoring.

Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton was put on report for a shoulder charge that could affect his availability for the World Cup later this year.

The tackle made without the use of his arms sparked a melee involving nearly most of the players, though the Wiradjuri man had little involvement in the heated fracas.