South Sydney Rabbitohs are through to the NRL semis after downing rivals Sydney Roosters 3-14 in a chaotic elimination final on Sunday thanks to a host of their First Nations stars.

Seven send-offs, a handful of concussion scares and constant spot fires around the ground all added to the bust-up between the two sides after the Rooster’s triumph to reopen Allianz Stadium last Friday.

The Bunnies’ left-side proved too big of a headache for the hosts after hanging in through the first half.

Some 14 points from Latrell Mitchell, an Alex Johnston masterclass, silky smooth hands from Cody Walker and two tries from finals debutant Isaiah Tass closed the door on the Roosters’ season.

A cross-field effort flowing through their four sets of hands sent Johnson over on the left wing to open the scoring five minutes in.

Two quick tries from the Chooks swung the momentum before the 20 minute mark.

A man down after Tom Burgess was binned for a pair of high-shots, Mitchell bust through three defenders to give his side their second before converting his own efforts.

The Rabbitohs entered half-time 12-8 up but far from comfortable.

Johnston crossed over for his second after pulling in a crowd-raising two-man cutout pass from Cody Walker eight minutes into the second half.

Mitchell again converted to give Souths a ten-point lead.

Tensions boiled over in the following set-of-six after a number of heated collisions before Walker sent Jai Arrow over for the Bunnies’ fourth with a delicate left-foot grubber behind the Rooster’s line to go 24-8 up.

Another quick reply from the Roosters cut the margin back to within reach.

Send-offs came in spades with both sides undermanned and scrambling in defence in front of an irate crowd late in the game.

With 11 minutes on the clock a loose carry from Mitchell, after swallowing a high ball, gave Sydney a set of six just metres out from the Bunnies’ line.

A forward pass gifted Souths a sigh of relief before Johnston once again broke down the left side to get a look at his third try for the night.

Tass dummied at the line to cross over for his second a set later.

An inspired night from Souths’ Indigenous cohort sent the Redfern faithful home in good spirits.

The Rabbitohs Cronulla next week.