Injured South Sydney winger Alex Johnston has been ruled out of his side’s Saturday night preliminary final against minor premiers Penrith.

On Friday, Souths confirmed a troublesome hip flexor will see Johnston relegated to the sidelines, with under-utilised journeyman Richard Kennar coming in to try and lock down a spot in next week’s grand final.

Early reports indicated club staff were confident of a swift return after Johnson went down in the 49th minute of the Bunnies’ semi-final win over Cronulla at the weekend.

“They are not serious, but fingers crossed we can get stuck into the rehab and a seven-day turnaround we can get him back,” South’s coach Jason Demetriou said.

Speaking at training on Tuesday, Johnston said his running to that point had been hindered, but looked forward getting his legs moving with continued work from club physio.

Souths will place added responsibility on fullback Latrell Mitchell to continue the side’s dream run toward a fifth straight preliminary final against their 2021 grand final opponents and eventual premiers in the Panthers.

On Tuesday Mitchell welcomed the target on his back as the man pivotal in the sides performance.

Penrith host South Sydney in the preliminary final at 7:50pm (AEST) at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.