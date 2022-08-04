Alex Wilson has won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal after helping topple New Zealand for third place in the women’s 3×3 basketball on Wednesday.

The Australian side was at one point 10-6 down against their trans-Tasman rivals before storming back in an inspired effort towards claiming the medal.

A 9-3 run in the later stages of the match clinched the tight victory with teammate Marena Whittle putting the outcome beyond doubt, sinking the penultimate basket with one minute on the clock.

New Zealand scored a final consolation point to end the match down 15-13.

Birmingham is the first city to host the 3×3 format, cementing Wilson’s place in history as a maiden medallist in the sport.

Canada defeated home side England for the Gold.

With five days of competition remaining a host of Indigenous athletes face critical performances in the coming days.

Mariah Williams and her Hockeyroos head into the semis of their women’s hockey campaign after downing Scotland 2-nil on Wednesday.

Taliqua Clancy has one eye on the final eight of the women’s volleyball.

Alongside teammate Mariafe Artacho de Solar, the pair’s Pool B preliminary contest against Cypriot pair Manolina Konstantinou and Zoi Konstantopoulou kicks off 11:30pm (AEST) Thursday is all that stands before them for a quarter finals birth.

In Boxing, already progressing to the semi-finals of the middleweight division, Callum Peters faces South Africa’s Simnikiwe Bongco on Saturday.

Alex Winwood can make his way to the final four of the flyweights with a win over Zambia’s Patrick Chinyenba at 9pm (AEST) Thursday Night.

With a spot in the semi-finals locked in, cricketer Ash Gardner lines up against either England or New Zealand for Saturday night’s do-or-die clash.