Essendon will get a glimpse into the future with father-son prospect Alwyn Davey Jnr poised to make his debut for the club’s VFL team.

Davey Jnr trained with the Bombers’ VFL squad last night and has been named for Sunday’s clash against Werribee at Windy Hill.

The small forward has been rated among the top-20 most talented juniors in the country off the back of an impressive 2022 campaign.

He started the season in strong form for NAB League club Oakleigh Chargers, before producing eye-catching performances for Vic Metro in the U18 national championships.

Davey kicked two goals against the Allies in June and backed it up with a blistering 19-disposal, two-goal performance a week later against Western Australia.

He featured for the AFL Academy Program against Collingwood VFL in May.

The Xavier College student made his Northern Territory Football League debut for Palmerston in the 2019-20 season at the age of 15 and has been a regular representative at state level for the NT.

Davey’s father – also named Alwyn – played 100 games and kicked 120 goals for Essendon between 2007 and 2013.

Like his father, Davey Jnr is known for his speed, creativity and defensive pressure inside the forward-fifty.

Davey, along with his twin brother Jayden, has been a member of the James Hird Academy for a number of years.

The Academy is a junior development program run by Essendon which nurtures players father-son prospects and footballers from non-traditional AFL regions.

The 2022 AFL National Draft will be held over two nights in late November.

The Bombers are 15th on the VFL ladder with seven wins and 10 losses.