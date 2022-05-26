As the fashion industry has evolved, so has sustainability in fashion. Creating sustainable fashion is becoming an increasingly important issue amongst designers, stylists and models.

For Wonnarua woman and founder and designer of Kirrikin, Amanda Healy, sustainability can look slightly different for Indigenous people.

Speaking at the EU panel on Australian wool, cotton and sustainable production in the fashion sector, Healy said she aimed to weave sustainability into all aspects of Kirrikin.

“I always wanted to use luxury fabrics but having said that I also wanted something more sustainable and so deliberately have strayed away from fabrics like polyester and other man-made fabrics,” she said.

“Polyester takes something like 45 years to break down when in landfill so for me that’s completely unacceptable.

“If I have to use a man-made fabric I will use viscose which has a breakdown range of one to two years so at least if it does go in landfill, it’s not there for my son to pick up one day.”

After finding it difficult to source fabrics in Australia, Healy turned her attention to cashmeres in India.

“To me, the best place in the world to get cashmeres, is in Kashmir,” she said.

“Little did I know at the time that Kashmir was completely war torn and particularly in the Kashmir valley, but was very pleased to meet a family in New Delhi whose family had grown cashmere goats.

“It’s a wonderful thing for me to see that not only are we supporting Indigenous people in Australia but we’re also supporting native people in Kashmir in their efforts to survive during a time that’s not their making.”

Ultimately, the most important aspect of sustainability as part of Kirrikin, is the way her business is able to create sustainable income for artists, Healy said.

“The purpose of the business initially was to find a market for my products,” she said.

“As I decided to use authentic Aboriginal art…I found that there was a huge problem with the artists myself a lot of them were living in extreme poverty and had no sustainable income.

“So of course then my direction changed into making this a social enterprise so that we could create sustainable incomes for our artists as well.”

After eight years of business, Healy said Kirrkin has been able to create ongoing sustainable income for the artists they work with.

“I’m very proud to say that for the last eight years we’ve been getting them five to ten thousand dollars extra income a year,” she said.

“For someone whose annual income a year is relying on government support of about $15,000 a year, five to ten thousand dollars a year is significant and makes a huge difference.”

The name of her label, Kirrikin, is another way Healy continues to sustain her own culture she said.

“Kirrikin vaguely translates into ‘Sunday best clothes’ in my language,” she said.

“Through the colonisation process, it was illegal for us to use our language and represent our culture so a lot of words have been lost,

“So for me its a particular pride that I use my language in many things that I do.”

Healy hopes to continue to create sustainable clothing and provide sustainable income for different Indigenous artists in Australia.