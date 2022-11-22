Brisbane gun Ally Anderson is the AFLW season seven best-and-fairest following come from behind win on Tuesday night.

The Lions’ veteran shot to the top almost out of nowhere with a string of best-on-ground performances late in the season.

The 18-year-old beat out Monique Conti by the slimmest of margins to claim the honour with 21 votes.

The Gangulu and Wakka Wakka averaged 22 disposals five clearances and five tackles in a career best year.

It follows a pair of best-fair-fairest awards with the Lions in 2019 and 2021.

The night threatened to produce a tie for top spot in a nail-biting count.

Essendon’s Maddy Prespakis lead at multiple points after slotting into the All-Australian side earlier in the evening next to younger sister Georgie.

It was Anderson’s night however, the result sure to give some extra confidence ahead of her side’s grand final contest against Melbourne on Sunday.

Brisbane raised, she has made unlikely and definite mark on Australian rules football after favouring rugby league for much of her life.

Connecting through from Brisbane to accept the award she credited teammates, club staff, family and supporters as integral to claiming the honour.

“I guess I wasn’t really expecting it,” she said.

“I’m only standing up here because of you guys (teammates_.

“You make me better and you make each other better.

“I absolutely love playing with you guys.”

Brisbane face Melbourne for the AFLW Grand Final in Brisbane at 2:40pm (AEDT) on Sunday.