Queens Park full forward Andrew Narrier has had an outstanding 2022 season, but the biggest prize awaits this weekend.

Narrier’s Queens Park will face Innaloo in Perth’s Metro Football League grand final on Sunday afternoon.

The key forward has been a dominant force in front of the goals this season having broken the Metro Football League’s season goal-kicking record and his club’s record for the most goals kicked in a single game.

Now in his third season with Queens Park, Narrier has taken his football to another level and has booted 167 goals in 2022, including a record bag of 20 goals against Karnup Serpentine in Round 8.

Narrier said he was nervous ahead of Sunday’s grand final, but his team has the ability to get the job done.

“Our structure is good, through the backline and the midfield, so that’s where I think we’ll get them,” Narrier said.

“We’ve had a lot of players out in the last couple of weeks, but now a lot of the boys are over injuries and other things, so it’s going to be a really good game.

“(Innaloo) are good – the last time we played them they ended up beating us by like four goals.

“But this week should be good because we’ve both got good strong teams.”

Queens Park Football Club was founded in 2013 and has won five of the past six Metro Football League premierships.

The Bulldogs are a small community club in Perth with a large majority of their players coming from Indigenous backgrounds.

The club has been the start of a redemption story for many people – none more high profile than AFL champion Ben Cousins, who made his return to football in 2021 after a decade away from the game.

Narrier is another who understands the privilege of playing football – a couple of seasons ago he was on the sidelines due to a life ban he received six years earlier.

“Any suspension will cost me the rest of my footy – I’ll be banned forever – so I was a bit nervous about that,” Narrier said.

“My dad and my brother were the main ones who would talk to me about footy, but with them passing on it was very hard.

“Now that they are not here, my mum and the rest of my siblings, they’re my main support, along with my children and partner.”

Last year, Narrier finished runner-up in the MFL’s leading goal-kicker award and kicked nine goals in the club’s premiership win.

He is an imposing forward that can take a strong mark and he is an excellent finisher around goals.

It took him just 12 games to reach a century of goals for the season.

He has been described on Queens Park’s social media as one of the leaders around the club and does not drink or smoke.

Equally, Narrier is grateful for the support he has received from the Bulldogs family.

“The club and especially Ross and Sue White have helped me out a lot, not only on-field, but off-field.

“If it wasn’t for those guys, I probably wouldn’t be playing footy today.” Narrier’s message to young men going down the wrong path in life is to ‘never drop your head’.

“There’s always a second and third chance, never drop your head, no matter how hard it is.”