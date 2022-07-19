Changes to alcohol restrictions within some Northern Territory communities has occurred after the expiration of Commonwealth laws that date back to the controversial Howard-era Federal Intervention.

The change comes after the Associations and Liquor Amendment Bill was passed by the NT Government earlier in the year.

Previous to the Bill, the Commonwealth’s Stronger Futures in the Northern Territory Act of 2012 deemed hundreds of the Territory’s remote communities, town camps and homelands alcohol protected areas.

This meant it was illegal to possess, supply or drink alcohol in such communities unless in possession of a liquor licence or permit, however as of its expiration at midnight July 16 alcohol restrictions in APA communities have been lifted.

This means communities can now choose to make alcohol supply and possession legal for the first time in 15 years.

Many Aboriginal, legal, medical and social services groups are in opposition to the law changes.

The Northern Territory’s Association of Alcohol and Drug Agencies is especially critical of the move.

Executive officer Peter Burnheim said preparatory work to help communities develop effective alcohol management strategies was lacking.

The Northern Territory Council of Social Service also questioned the government’s handling of the changes.

A government spokesperson said significant regulations regarding the sale of alcohol would remain in place through the Liquor Act of 2019.

“There is a robust statutory process governed by the Liquor Act 2019 requiring strict criteria to be met, and is subject to any condition placed on it by the Liquor Commission,” they said.

“The government will be providing additional resourcing to support stakeholder groups and community organisations to lead consultations”, the spokesperson said.

As part of the change in law process the NT government has provided communities previously classified as APAs with the opportunity to keep their current level of alcohol restriction if they choose to do so.

The introduced law allows communities to apply for an interim APA for up to two years, giving them time to fully consult and decide whether they wish to stay dry or end alcohol restrictions.

Communities have until January 31, 2023 to apply for interim APA classification.