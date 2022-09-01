After almost two years of campaigning by a Noongar family who lost their daughter when her alleged abuser was released on bail, Western Australia’s parliament passed reforms to the state’s Bail Act on Wednesday.

Annaliesse Ugle, 11, took her own life in October 2020 shortly after her alleged abuser, who at that time lived across the road from her school, was released on bail.

The accused, whose identity is subject to a suppression order, later faced multiple charges for alleged offences against Annaliesse and another child.

The charges relating to Annaliesse were discontinued, and he was ultimately found guilty of offences against the other child.

Changes to the Bail Act include provision for a bail decision to be deferred for up to 30 days to allow consideration of conditions to protect a child victim of an alleged sexual offence, a requirement that decision-makers take into account additional bail considerations to address the potential effect release may have on the welfare of a child victim, and that prosecutors must inform decision makers of any safety or welfare concerns expressed by the child victim.

Annaliesse’s mother, Samantha Wilson, said the family was proud the reforms had finally been passed into law.

Ms Wilson said she hoped the changes would help protect other children in the future.

“I think we are the first Indigenous family that has done it, that has kicked up with state parliament and made changes not only for blackfellas but for every kid,” she said.

“Every child deserves to be protected.

“The saddest thing is that it took us losing her for it to make a difference for our state and for all of us.”

The family was supported in their campaign by the National Suicide Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project.

WA Attorney General John Quigley said it was important for the justice system to mitigate the traumatic impact on victims of alleged abusers being released on bail.

“These reforms seek to go as far as possible to ensure the vulnerability of child complainants of sexual abuse remain front and centre at each step of the bail decision making process,” he said.

“As lawmakers, we have crafted the laws in such a way so as to ensure the right balance is struck between elevating the voices and concerns of child victims of sexual abuse without undermining the precepts of our justice system.”