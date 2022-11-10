Essendon has announced cult-favourite Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti will return to AFL football for the 2023 season.

Six months on from his mid-season retirement the Bombers confirmed Walla signed on with a one-year contract on Thursday after meeting with new coach Brad Scott earlier in the day.

His shock departure came in May following an extended period of injury and testing personal circumstances.

The news follows a month-long anticipation after ex-Dons’ great Matthew Lloyd announced the 29-year-old had flagged his weighing up of a return while appearing at the club’s best and fairest awards.

Rival club Fremantle circled early as a potential destination for a rekindled career.

McDonald-Tipungwuti has spent recent weeks engaging in preparations ahead of the Bombers pre-season commencing.

The decision comes with just hours to spare, putting pen to paper shortly before the AFL’s Thursday list lodgement deadline for players wishing to retire or nominate for the upcoming national draft.

Essendon general manager of football Josh Mahoney said the club is thrilled to regain his services and are comfortable the time away will bring “a renewed enthusiasm to return to the AFL.”

“He is a committed Essendon person who loves playing football and our conversations with Anthony recently led us to believe there was a realistic chance he would come back to Essendon, Mahoney said.

“Once we knew he was keen to return we worked with the AFL on the right pathway back to the club including approval from a list management perspective.”

“We will continue to support him on and off the field and assist in his quest to return to football. We acknowledge a lot of hard work is ahead but feel confident he can achieve his football ambitions and goals at the club he loves.”

“He is loved by players, coaches, staff and fans and we look forward to him returning to Essendon,” Mahoney said.

McDonald-Tipungwuti resumes his career with 126 games and 153 goals under his belt and is expected to join pre-season training in coming weeks.