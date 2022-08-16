Two Indigenous team members at remote store operator Community Enterprise Queensland are celebrating after completing milestones in their retail careers.

Torelle Passi-Iosia, known as Esther to her colleagues, recently started her Certificate III in retail and has also been appointed as store supervisor at CEQ’s Napranum store.

CEQ chief executive Michael Dykes said Ms Passi-Iosia’s achievements were remarkable for an 18-year-old.

Ms Passi-Iosia enjoys the customer interaction, seeing new people every day and dealing with questions they have.

“I’ve learnt many skills since being at CEQ, particularly helping customers get what they need and finding a solution for them,” she said.

Ms Passi-Iosia said she dreamed of one day running her own store.

“It would be an amazing feeling and I’d be so happy to be a manager of my own store one day,” she said.

“My family are very proud of what I’ve achieved so far, and I really want to keep making them proud of me.”

Mr Dykes said Ms Passi-Iosia was on track to realising that dream.

At the IBIS main store on Thursday Island, banking officer Leesa Boyd is also celebrating after completing her Certificate in Retail.

Mr Dykes said CEQ was passionate about providing opportunities for its employees, the majority of which are First Nations People.