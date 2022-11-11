The new ARC Training Centre, launched in October by Indigenous scientists on Noongar Country at Curtin University, is dedicated to healing Country.

The centre builds on scientific research which hopes to revegetate Country by providing employment and business development for Indigenous people.

The research centre aims to use business-centred ecological restoration led by Indigenous people with support from restoration scientists.

Centre executive and Curtin University biodiversity and environmental science chairman, Stephen van Leeuwen, heads up the centre’s research which falls under the categories of restoration, socioeconomics, and ecohealth.

The Wardandi Noongar botanical ecologist said the centre’s research will be driven by a First Nations approach.

“Each of the three research nodes have an academic research lead, who’s highly credentialed in the science of that area,” he said.

“But they partner with an Indigenous person to ensure that the research and work that is being done is and has an Indigenous client who wants to know the solutions to their issues.”

“It’s not about the academic researcher undertaking work that they think is important. It’s about asking mob what they want to know in the restoration science or the socioeconomics or the eco health and then addressing that research issue.”

Mr van Leeuwen said this research will help them determine whether or not certain projects are worth investing into.

The research the centre will provide Indigenous clients with a business case to enable them to apply for grant and funding in order to progress these economic developments.

Mr van Leeuwen said combining aims to heal country with a business framework creates a sustainable model for mob.

“Healing country is not only about the economic and environmental,” he said.

“It’s very much, especially from an Indigenous perspective, it includes the wellbeing of people.

“If we look after Country, Country looks after us.”

As part of the centre’s endeavours to heal country, it will also look to create employment opportunities for First Nations people on Country.