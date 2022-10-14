The Northern Territory’s north east Arnhem Land community of Gapuwiyak has hosted a 25th year celebration of the Army Aboriginal Community Assistance Program.

The AACAP aims to improve liveability in remote Australia through a joint partnership between the Australian Army, the National Indigenous Australians Agency and a hosting remote Aboriginal community.

The program sees more than 100 Army personnel deploy months at a time to Aboriginal communities to upgrade infrastructure, contribute to health programs, deliver training and share knowledge and cultural experiences.

In 2022, more than 140 community members in Gapuwiyak participated in training programs delivered by the Army, whilst Army personnel also upgraded Barge Access Road infrastructure and constructed a new community youth centre.

Professional engineers, trades people, project managers, training personnel and health professionals also deploy to the host community.

Federal Assistant Indigenous Australians Minister Malarndirri McCarthy said the AACAP

program was respected by Aboriginal communities.

“Aboriginal communities across northern and central Australia really value the practical improvements they see with the AACAP project,” she said.

“It is a demonstration of the Army’s proud service to all Australians, built on mutual respect for First Nations peoples, leaving a lasting legacy around the country.

“These are community driven projects, enabled by the National Indigenous Australians Agency and Defence, which provide lasting impacts and contribute to Closing the Gap in health, employment and education.”

Federal Defence Personnel Minister Matt Keogh said the program made significant improvements to communities.

The Gapuwiyak project will continue in 2023 with the construction of a new arts centre funded by a $2 million contribution by the Northern Territory Government.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the success of the program stemmed from a strong relationship between defence, government and Aborignal communities.

“The Northern Territory enjoys a long-standing relationship with the military, and AACAP is an opportunity for Defence to give back to the community,” she said.

“One of the key elements of the program is the Army living in the community, to see and experience what life is like in the Territory.

“The achievements in Gapuwiyak are emblematic of why the program has been so successful over 25 years.”

The AACAP moves to the east Arnhem Land community of Baniyala in 2023, where a new community store will be built.