Indigenous language commentary returns for Sir Doug Nicholls celebrations for Saturday’s annual Dreamtime at the ‘G match between Essendon and Richmond.

William Gumbula and Baykali Ganambarr from Arnhem Land broadcasters Yolngu Radio will call the match live from Melbourne in traditional Yolngu Matha.

“Having AFL matches broadcast in in traditional Yolngu Matha language is a special occasion for Yolngu communities and a privilege for the game,” AFL inclusion and social policy executive general manager Tanya Hosch.

It marks the third occasion the pair commentate an AFL game.

Gumbula and Ganambarr return after successful stints at last year’s Dreamtime contest in Perth and semi-final between the Lions and Western Bulldogs in Brisbane.

It’s a decent trip south for the duo this week.

The trip down the length of the continent to Melbourne follows the local Galiwin’ku league grand final where Gumbula and Ganambarr took to the commentary box just last weekend.

“It’s pretty special to now find ourselves travelling more than 3000km to the MCG to broadcast an AFL match one week later,” Yolngu Radio station manager Will Porter said.

Mr Porter “is thrilled” to see Yolngu Radio and the AFL come together again this year, bringing the top-tier football to remote communities across Arnhem Land and rest of country.

The station broadcasts into a number of communities and homelands across the top of the Territory.

Gumbula and Ganambarr will call the fourth AFL match of their careers, and first a little closer to home, between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at Darwin’s TIO stadium for the second week of Sir Doug Nicholls round next Saturday.