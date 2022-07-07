When Yolngu Radio station manager Will Porter was asked what was next for the Arnhem Land broadcasters he joked “taking over the world”.

It doesn’t seem entirely out of the question given their recent growth.

From the MCG to NASA space launches, the community radio station is making the most of the groundswell behind them, seizing any opportunity coming their way.

Last year the station made history as the first broadcasters to call an AFL game in traditional Yolngu Matha language for listeners in Arnhem Land and throughout the Northern Territory.

They backed it up in 2022 when William Gumbula and Baykali Ganambarr flew south to Melbourne to call the Dreamtime at the ‘G match between Richmond and Essendon, before Sylvia Nulpinditj became the first woman to commentate an AFL match in Yolngu Matha when she joined the pair at Darwin’s TIO Stadium one week later.

Mr Gumbula leaves his mark on a lot of Yolngu Radio’s content, working the panel, producing shows and hosting his own program each week.

“He’s been the mainstream star the whole way through,” Mr Porter said.

When NASA launched its first rocket from the new Arnhem Space Station in late June Mr Gumbula was there to capture the moment.

It had been 25 years since an American liftoff from Australian soil.

Yolngu Radio was there to record the breakthrough before playing it the following day.

“Everyone was very excited, because that was the first rocket launch that we seen in our life,” Mr Gumbala said.

A second launch from Arnhem Space Station took place late Wednesday evening.

Despite the recent leaps in achievement the station has not lost its identity and ethos, maintaining their focus on putting the community in community radio.

“We’ve been working really hard for the last 12 to 18 months to be sort of at the point where we’re at now,” Mr Porter said.

“The strength of Yolngu culture within the region is what helps make Yolngu Radio as relevant as it is.

“And it’s cool that it’s always had a really, really, really big response here in East Arnhem Land, and it’s now nice to have a brief moment in the national spotlight.”

Yolngu Radio is a major media provider in Arnhem Land servicing six major communities, 15 remote homelands along with listeners in Darwin and Palmerston.