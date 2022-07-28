Skateboard culture meets Indigenous art this Friday with Boorloo (Perth) artist Kambarni offering participants the chance to design and paint their own skate deck.

Hailing from Boddington in Western Australia’s Peel region, Kambarni (Kamsani Bin Salleh), is an artist an illustrator descendent from the Ballardong Noongar people of the south-west and the Nimunburr and Yawuru people of the Kimberley.

As part of the skate deck painting workshop, Kambarni will guide participants through the artistic process of designing and painting a skate deck, with completed decks being able to be taken home by their designers at the end of the workshop.

Kambarni’s role in the workshops is to guide participants on an open-ended artistic and cultural experience.

“There’s like no real plan going into it”, he said.

“I’m there to assist and facilitate people with their creative expression.”

“I also use the mural and (my) previous works as prompts on what they could do.”

The use of skate decks and posca markers acts as a non-traditional canvas and medium for participants to create artistic expression, however Kambarni also focuses on community and culture throughout the workshop.

“It’s more of a workshop bringing people together into have conversations”, he said

“The skate decks is more of a byproduct of having different people in the same space”

The skate deck painting workshop is being held as part of 140 Perth’s MAARAKOOL (translation: with the hands), a new inner-city creative space with an immersive and supportive art program.

In addition to Kambarni’s skate deck workshop, the exhibition showcases Whadjuk Noongar storytelling in the form of artist talks and tours, co-creation murals and printmaking workshops.

The interactive exhibition has been designed for artists, creatives, young professionals and inner-city workers of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

MAARAKOOL also includes new Indigenous-themed murals on two of Perth’s CBD buildings, titled “Stories that Resonate”.

The murals have been painted by Kambarni and fellow First Nations artist, Whadjuk, Ballardong and Yamatji woman Marcia McGuire.

Both are offering free guided tours of the designs where participants can learn the First Nations stories behind the murals and the processes and techniques that brought them to life.

Tickets are strictly limited to Kambani’s skate deck painting workshop, which is being held this Friday 29 July from 1pm at 140 Perth’s MARRAKOOL space (140 William Street).

MAARAKOOL commenced on July 14 and will run until August 5.