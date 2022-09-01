It is staggering that ex-Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt is now portraying himself as a strong advocate and supporter of the Voice.

Even more staggering and disappointing is that he has chosen to criticise the Labor Federal Government for engaging with Shaquille O’Neill on advocating for the Voice.

It would be reticent of us to ignore the fact that as the first Indigenous Minister for Indigenous Australians, Mr Wyatt meekly rolled over when he proclaimed Australia was not ready for the Voice.

Now there is no pressure on him because he has been thrown out of government, he has decided to do the “right thing” to stand up for the Voice, but in the same breath backhands Labor for being courageous in establishing an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

It would also be reticent of us to ignore the fact that, under Mr Wyatt’s ministership, the Closing the Gap initiative in an overwhelming amount of key measurements widened, not closed.

As minister he was underwhelming, indecisive and more than happy to defer to his bureaucrats in NIAA, who in the main are more focused on policy than actually making a difference to the plight of people on the ground.

An example of this is MADALAH.

MADALAH is an Indigenous Education children’s charity which has more than 400 Indigenous scholarship holders from all over Western Australia attending elite secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

MADALAH and its students have won a variety of academic and community awards.

The charity also provides essential holistic services and support to students and their families.

Despite MADALAH’s incredible track record of 95% success in supporting students through school and into work, it is chronically underfunded and as such more than 100 applicants are turned away each year due to lack of funds. This is in spite of the fact that Industry has made significant contributions to support Madalah, in an attempt to make up the funding shortfall.

On a number of occasions Mr Wyatt as minister met with MADALAH delegations who pleaded with him for more funding and an extension of the funding program so MADALAH, it’s staff and students could continue to deliver exceptional results.

Mr Wyatt made all the right noises, but that noise didn’t result in any action.

His inactions left MADALAH’s facing the prospect of funding ceasing at the end of 2022, which would have left hundreds of Indigenous students with no support and an uncertain future.

If it wasn’t for a timely intervention by the new Federal Minister for Indigenous Affairs Linda Burney at the urging of WA Minister for Indigenous Affairs Tony Buti and a handful of concerned bureaucrats, the MADALAH program could have fallen over with absolutely disastrous consequences for the students, their families and society as a whole.

These type of frustrations about Mr Wyatt’s performance as minister have been echoed across the nation by many Indigenous organisations who viewed his predecessor Nigel Scullion as a more effective minister.

It is worthwhile noting that after one particular meeting between Mr Wyatt and the MADALAH delegation, Mr Wyatt promised to wear a neck tie designed by a MADALAH student.

To his credit he did this, but that was the extent of his support.

Mr Wyatt is now trying to rewrite history and portray himself as a fierce and strong advocate for Indigenous causes. That spin is far from the truth.

On one hand he criticises others for standing up and making their voices heard, but when he had the chance and power to do it as minister, he lacked the backbone and the courage of his convictions.

Unfortunately his legacy as minister will be opportunities missed with the constant theme of Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda