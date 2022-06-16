Do we still need a Voice to Parliament? I’m not posing this question to be controversial or to stall progress on Indigenous participation, but I genuinely wonder whether or not it’s even relevant since the 2016 Federal election.

The premise of the Voice is that there is currently no process in place for Indigenous people to provide policy advice to parliament.

That decisions are made for Indigenous people rather than with Indigenous people and a Voice to Parliament will change that.

The Voice to Parliament as a concept makes sense, but there is a systemic weakness: it can be ignored.

To quote From the Heart, the Voice “will deliver real and practical advice to Parliament and the Government on how laws and policies can best improve the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people”.

You know the trouble with “advice”, dear reader? Advice can be (and often is) disregarded, especially by politicians.

Sure, the first couple of times a parliament ignores the views of the Voice it will be a 24-hour media issue.

At some point though there is a real risk that the Voice just becomes a symbol that we bow our head to, recognise during special days of the calendar but ultimately will have no enduring power.

You know what can’t be ignored in Parliament though? Votes.

Since the beginning of parliamentary democracy centuries ago, parliament has always been a forum where elected representatives talk and then vote according to their will and those they represent.

There’s a reason individuals such as Jacqui Lambie, Bob Katter, Rob Oakeshott and the like have got so much attention in the past: because while they are only one person, in parliament their vote matters.

So if we wanted to genuinely empower Indigenous people, would we want them to be giving non-binding advice, or voting on legislation?

Since the 2016 Federal election, we’ve steadily seen the number of First Nations people stand for and get elected to our nation’s parliament grow.

In 2016, 17 people stood for election (11 for either the ALP or Libs).

In 2019, that number grew to 22.

Then at the most recent Federal election, we saw more than 40 First Nations candidates stand for office, an undeniable wave of political engagement which should have got more attention than those “teals” that had a tilt.

Of those 40+, eleven were elected with three in the House of Representatives and, most importantly given its power, eight Indigenous senators. That means 10.5 per cent of the senate are First Nations, a huge result considering 55 years ago Indigenous people like my father weren’t even recognised as Australians.

As they say in politics, the trend is our friend, and since 2016 we’ve seen increasing levels of Indigenous political engagement, parliamentary representation and ministerial appointments.

So the question should be asked, given this very real impact, do we still need a constitutionally recognised Voice to Parliament?

The Voice is nice, but votes are better, and that’s exactly what we have right now with more Indigenous MPs than ever before and there’s no sign that’s going to slow down anytime soon.