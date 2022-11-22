A career-best domestic T20 season from Ash Gardner has seen the Muruwari woman selected in the WBBL|08 Team of the Tournament.

Gardner was all but assured a place in the 12-player side after receiving the BKT Golden Arm for her 23-wicket regular season, shared with Adelaide Strikers swing bowler Megan Schutt.

The consistency of Gardner’s off-spin, which saw her average 15.09 with the ball at an economy of just 6.43 runs per over, was instrumental in the Sydney Sixers maintaining top spot on the ladder for the majority of the season.

Her season with the ball was highlighted by career best figures of 4-23 against Hobart, one of five matches where Gardner was Player of the Match.

Gardner was equally dominant with the bat throughout WBBL|08.

Her 339-run season saw the all-rounder average 30.82 striking at 153.39 to finish fifth in overall tournament runs, just 95 behind BKT Golden Bat Recipient, Perth opener Beth Mooney.

Gardner’s best batting performance came against cross-town rival Sydney Thunder, which saw her score 85 runs from just 48 balls in an 18-run win, one of 11 tournament victories for the championship favourite Sixers.

Gardner is one of five all-rounders selected in the honorary 12 player side, having received seven votes from the selection panel comprised of tournament coaching staff.

Gardner’s prolific form throughout WBBL|08 also earned her selection in Australia’s 15-player squad for the Australian Women’s Team’s upcoming five-match T20 international series in India.

The tour will see five T20 international matches played throughout venues in Mumbai this December.

Weber WBBL|08 Team of the Tournament