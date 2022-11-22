Gold Coast youngster Ashanti Bush has claimed the AFLW goal of the year for her dazzling display in the final round of the season.

The 20-year-old Bagala woman quickly followed her first career goal with the eventual winner against GWS to end her debut season.

Bush summed up her win in simple fashion.

“I feel really proud of myself,” she said.

“I’d like to thank my family, because I mean a lot to me, Gold Coast Suns for the support and everything they’ve done for me, and everyone else has been there supporting all the way.”

The AFLW awards were held in Melbourne on Tuesday